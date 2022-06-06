Mondhli Khumalo: Cricketer's first drink since coma 'huge milestone'
A young cricketer left in a coma after an assault has reached the "huge milestone" of taking his first drink as "fantastic support" continues with messages and donations.
Mondhli Khumalo was attacked near the Green Dragon pub in Friarn Street, Bridgwater, around 03:00 BST on 29 May.
Friend Lloyd Irish said: "He's making great progress… I couldn't be prouder."
A crowdfunder for Mr Khumalo has reached £22,800 with a further £5,000 donated by South Africa's cricket team.
Mr Irish, a team mate of Mr Khumalo at North Petherton Cricket Club, where the South African is playing as an overseas professional, said he has had three operations to relieve pressure on his brain since the attack, and is getting quite agitated and trying to take his tubes out.
However, he said he's going "from strength to strength... and is showing signs of getting his memory back which is great
"Especially considering where he was last week," said Mr Irish.
Mr Khumalo's parents are expected to arrive in the UK on Wednesday.
"It's been a blessing in disguise they weren't able to see him at his worst but… he misses them and wants to see them," said Mr Irish.
He said there have been lots of offers of help and someone made a "lovely offer" to pay for his parents' accommodation for the summer which "just shows how people are supporting him".
Although Mr Khumalo does not quite realise everything going on as yet, he "understands how well thought of he is and is grateful to everyone for the well wishes and donations", Mr Irish said.
"I've been showing him [and] he's been smiling when he's seen the support, especially from the big names like Kevin Pietersen and Jos Buttler."
A 27-year-old man was arrested and released under investigation as police continue to investigate the assault.
