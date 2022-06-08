Ukraine refugees say free English lessons are helping them settle
Charities and language schools are giving free English lessons to help Ukrainian refugees settle in the UK.
More than 100 people who fled the Russia-Ukraine war have settled in Bath, but many of them have limited English.
Anastasiia Vellikokhatska said in Odessa in Ukraine, her family "had everything" but the conflict meant they had come to Bath "with nothing".
She said learning English is helping her family "start a new life" together.
Organisations such as Bath Welcome's refugees and the Elac Study Centre are offering the free sessions.
Mrs Vellikokhatska said learning English will help her feel safe in her new home.
"We had everything, a normal job, car home, friends, but when we arrived here we had nothing. I didn't know the language which meant I couldn't work.
"We go to classes to try and learn English. It means we can start a new life."
Yuliia Stepanova said after leaving Odessa and her job as an accountant, she now wants to learn English so that she can find work.
"I want to find a good job and I'd like to improve my English in all of the ways I can," she said.
"If my English improves, maybe I can be a bookkeeper. It will make me happy"
Bath Welcomes Refugees charity worker Alice Herve said that transition into a new life in the UK "is very difficult" for refugees.
"English language is the key to settlement," she said.
"It helps them feel safe. To feel that this is their home."
Bath MP Wera Hobhouse said language was a barrier for her when she moved to the country from Germany 30 years ago.
"It is important that people learn English as quickly as possible," she said.
"We are all pulling together to make sure we are giving practical and emotional support to people who need it now."
