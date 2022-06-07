Tributes to 'hardworking' Somerset man amid murder investigation
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "loving fiancé and brother", whose death is being investigated as murder.
Jason Lock, 55, died in hospital on 19 May following an assault in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, in Somerset the night before.
Mr Lock's partner Mandy said: "Jason was kind, hardworking and would do anything for anybody."
Two men have been were charged with murder and remain in custody, with a trial scheduled for October.
Mandy added: "We are all heartbroken by this loss, in such tragic circumstances as well.
"Jason was kind, hardworking and would do anything for anybody. He was my best friend and lover and I am lost without him.
"Everyone has been so fantastic offering their condolences and support during this difficult time."
Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, both of Claremont Crescent, Weston-super-Mare, were charged with murder.
A woman arrested in connection with the incident was released under investigation.
Police said they would still like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.