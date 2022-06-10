Mondli Khumalo: Cricketer reunited with family after attack

Mondli Khumalo with his uncle Sakhelephi and mother Sbonjile
Mondli Khumalo with his uncle Sakhelephi and mother Sbonjile, who are with him in hospital after arriving from South Africa

A young cricketer has been reunited with his family as he continues to recover from an attack that initially left him in a coma.

Mondli Khumalo was assaulted near the Green Dragon pub in Friarn Street, Bridgwater, at 03:00 BST on 29 May.

He has undergone three brain operations and is making "phenomenal" progress, said friend and team-mate Lloyd Irish.

Mr Khumalo's mother Sbonjile and uncle Sakhelephi arrived from South Africa on Wednesday and are now at his bedside.

The 20-year-old has represented South Africa under-19s and has been playing as an overseas professional for North Petherton Cricket Club.

Mondli Khumalo, who has represented South Africa under-19s cricket team, hopes to leave intensive care in the next few days

Since waking from a coma, the young bowler's condition has continued to improve and he is now able to walk around the ward at Southmead Hospital in Bristol, as well as catch a sponge ball, which even surprised the nurses caring for him, said Mr Irish.

"The progress has been just phenomenal," he said.

"The catching, the hand-eye co-ordination - to have that back already is just unbelievable.

"We were just in total shock, the nurses were as well - one of them said, 'in 25 years working here I've never seen anything like this'," he added.

Sakhelephi Khumalo said it had been a "tough time" for his nephew's family

A crowdfunder to support Mr Khumalo has now raised almost £25,000 and part of the money helped to pay for his family to fly over from South Africa to support him.

"To be honest with you it's been a tough time for the family to see everyone at home crying," said his uncle, Sakhelephi Khumalo.

"It took us a week to start eating something. It was really shocking for us but to see him in this condition now, we are really proud.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released under investigation.

