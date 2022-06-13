Yeovil town centre regeneration scaled back due to rising costs
Plans to improve the appearance of Yeovil town centre are to be scaled back due to rising construction costs.
South Somerset District Council has wanted to revitalise the town centre by improving key public areas.
Construction work has been progressing despite delays occurring after Midas Construction, the original contractor, entered administration in February.
The council has revealed that some work planned must be halted to prevent the entire scheme from going over budget.
The Yeovil Refresh project was designed to improve the appearance and accessibility of the town centre.
The council had budgeted around £10.3m to develop Yeovil town centre, with £9.75m from a government grant.
An additional £1.7m was agreed due to rising costs of labour and materials, which came as a result of Brexit, the Ukraine war and the coronavirus pandemic, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
The works include the creation of a new amphitheatre at The Triangle, which will allow for a range of public events to be held, along with an upgrade to The Borough civic space.
'Not abandoning'
However, a decision has now been made to halt work in Wyndham Street to scale back and prioritise the completion of the rest of the project.
Councillor Peter Gubbins, portfolio holder for the Yeovil Refresh scheme on South Somerset District Council, said: "There has been, and still is, a significant rise in costs and, in particular, building products, which has compounded on the delivery of the scheme.
"By agreeing to alter the scope, it will enable us to complete all stages of the Yeovil Refresh except Wyndham Street in budget.
"We are pausing the planned works, we are not abandoning Wyndham Street."
The delaying of the work on Wyndham Street will see £769,000 re-allocated to accommodate any other rising costs.
Councillor Peter Seib questioned why work could not continue by using the council's reserves.
He said: "I don't understand why this course of action is preferable to asking for the release of our corporate capital reserve to achieve the same effect."
A report into the possible use of funding from housing developments to continue work is set to come before a committee in August.
