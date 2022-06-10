Man jailed over 17-hour stand off with armed police in Somerset
- Published
A Somerset man has been jailed for triggering a 17-hour standoff with armed police.
After barricading himself in his flat in West Wick, Luke Stilwell donned a stab vest, his grandfather's war medals and threw a pyrotechnic at officers.
Stilwell, 40, eventually willingly left the property at 04:00 GMT on Wednesday 26 January.
He was jailed for four years and admitted offences including nine counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Other included affray, possession of an imitation firearm and production of cannabis.
Upon his release, Stilwell will spend another four years on an extended licence.
Bristol Crown Court heard that officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary went to arrest him at his home address in Weston-super-Mare at 11:00 on Tuesday 25 January.
He refused to leave the house, barricading himself inside and throwing the explosive from the window - affecting one officer's hearing.
During the incident, Stilwell also shone a laser device at officers' eyes.
Neither incident caused any officers lasting damage, the force said.
A small number of neighbouring properties were evacuated while a cordon was put in place as a precaution.
Police said that specialist officers, including negotiators and armed officers, then worked with other emergency services to convince Stilwell to leave the property.
Jailing him, Judge James Patrick said Stilwell's actions were more than public servants should have to put up with.