Glastonbury: Dawn Lewis to face trial over Glenn Richards' murder

Police cordon at Chilkwell Street in Glastonbury
Mr Richards was given first aid at the scene but died from his wounds

A woman will face trial in October over the murder of a man in Glastonbury at Easter.

Dawn Lewis, 53, of Chilkwell Street in the Somerset town, denied the murder of 61-year-old Glenn Richards during a hearing at Bristol Crown Court.

She spoke to confirm her name and plea at the hearing on Friday.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Richards died from multiple stab wounds and died at a home on Chilkwell Street on 18 April.

