Chard flooding residents fear repeat of 2021 event
- Published
Residents whose homes were devastated by flash-flooding last year have said they live in fear of a repeat event.
Louise Allen, from the Chard Area Resilience Group, said: "Every time rain happens the atmosphere in the town is palpable, its horrendous."
It comes after a report was released by Somerset County Council into what it said was a "one in 300 year event".
The flooding saw raging river water surge as high as 1.2 metres, pulling up roads around the town.
It affected more than 100 properties in Chard and surrounding areas.
The council's report said building higher defences and bigger drains will not be enough to prevent flooding because of the surrounding hills.
It has recommended having two control centres in the event of future flooding after the high street was cut off last year which prevented some residents getting emergency supplies.
It also suggests changing planning policy to account for drainage in new housing developments, and for improvements to drain cleaning.
Councillor Sarah Dyke, lead member for environment and climate change, said: "We could have done better.
"Chard is in a basin and we had 10cm of rain in two-and-a-half hours which doesn't help."
But Ms Allen said the report does not go far enough.
"When you are flooded on the level we were last year, we were mostly left alone.
"Yes, we live in a basin, but there's basins all over the country, so why are we flooding?
"What's important is to never underestimate the damage it does, not only to our properties but our lives and our emotional wellbeing."
