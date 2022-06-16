Cleveland Pools: Council gives £250,000 for restoration
The country's only surviving Georgian lido has been granted a further £250,000 towards its restoration.
The funding from Bath and North East Somerset Council will support the final stages of reopening Cleveland Pools in Bath later this summer.
The £9m project includes the creation of unique open-air swimming pools heated by pumps in the adjacent river.
Councillor Richard Samuel said it would be "a huge asset for the community".
Cleveland Pools first opened in the 1800s but it has not been used as a public facility since 1984.
The restoration follows a 17-year-campaign by Cleveland Pools Trust to save the Grade II listed site for the community.
The new site will include a pool for adults and competent swimmers and a shallower pool for children.
The Grade II listed buildings within it will also be restored.
The council's additional funding follows grants of £350,000 it has already awarded to the project.
It also allocated £557,000 towards a water source heat pump from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.
"So beneficial"
The latest grant was approved in a single member decision by Mr Samuel, the council's deputy leader, who said it was "exciting" that the reopening of the pools was getting closer.
Mr Samuels, who is also the cabinet member for economic development and resources, said the project was the culmination of "many years of hard work by everyone involved" and would be "a huge asset for the community"
"Swimming is known to boost physical and mental wellbeing, so having the opportunity to enjoy the water outdoors in this beautiful setting is going to be so beneficial and relaxing for people," he added.
Anna Baker, project director at Cleveland Pools, said they were "most grateful" for the grant.
"The pools are a local asset for local people. This grant brings us another step closer to opening, and ensuring as many people as possible can benefit from everything the pools offer."
