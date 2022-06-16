Two men deny murdering 55-year-old man in Wiveliscombe
Two men have admitted killing a 55-year-old man in a town in Somerset.
Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, pleaded guilty earlier to the manslaughter of Jason Lock, but both men denied murdering him.
Police were called to reports of an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, on the evening of 17 May, Bristol Crown Court heard.
Mr Lock died the next day. The defendants, both of Weston-super-Mare, have been remanded into custody.
Christopher Smyth, prosecuting, asked the court for 28 days to consider whether the pleas were acceptable to the Crown.
Mr Bond, of Mandarin Hotel, and Mr Conlon, of Claremont Crescent, appeared at Bristol Crown Court earlier via video link.
The case has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.
