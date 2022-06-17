Ex-soldier Collin Reeves guilty of murdering neighbours in parking row
- Published
A former soldier has been found guilty of murdering his neighbours after a long-running dispute about parking.
Collin Reeves, 35, stabbed Jennifer and Stephen Chapple while their children slept upstairs.
He attacked them inside their home in Norton Fitzwarren, Somerset, with a ceremonial dagger he got from the Army.
Reeves, who had denied murder, was convicted at Bristol Crown Court and will be sentenced on Tuesday after a jury took five hours to deliberate.
The family of Mr and Mrs Chapple said in a statement: "No verdict will bring back our beautiful Jennifer and Stephen.
"If anything, these past 10 days have prolonged us finding out how Jennifer and Stephen spent their final moments.
"The support of our friends and family has been what has got us through the past seven months.
"We now ask that we are left to process this in our own way, to be able to grieve properly and move forward as best we can."
Reeves looked at the floor while his guilty verdict was returned, while the family of Mr and Mrs Chapple held hands.
During his trial, the court heard how Reeves had been involved in a long-running dispute with the couple over parking on their estate.
The rows escalated to the point that both Reeves' wife Kayley and Mrs Chapple had told their friends they were anxious about bumping into each other on the school run.
On the night of the killing, Reeves climbed a fence and entered the Chapple's house via their back door.
He stabbed Mrs Chapple, 33, six times in her upper chest and shoulder. Mr Chapple, 36, was stabbed six times.
Mrs Chapple was heard screaming in terror, the court was told she did not have the chance to stand up from the sofa to defend herself
Afterwards, Reeves rang 999, telling the operator he had stabbed his neighbours with a dagger.
He had been given the ceremonial weapon when he left the Army in December 2017.
'Brutal and deliberate'
After being arrested, he appeared confused and gave his name at the police station as "Lance Corporal Reeves, sir" along with his service number.
Two forensic psychiatrists concluded Reeves was not suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or psychosis, but diagnosed him with moderate and mild depression respectively.
Joana Clark, senior crown prosecutor for CPS South West, said: "Collin Reeves murdered Jennifer and Stephen Chapple in a brutal and deliberate attack in what should have been the safety of their own home, whilst their young children were asleep upstairs.
"Reeves sought to avoid responsibility for murder by claiming his actions were the result of PTSD linked to his previous army service.
"Our thoughts are with the family of Jennifer and Stephen Chapple at this difficult time."
