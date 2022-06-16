M5 crash: Car and caravan overturn near Somerset
A car towing a caravan overturned on the motorway and blocked the carriageway.
It happened on the M5 southbound in Somerset between J19 and J20 for Clevedon at about 13.30 BST.
Two people have been taken to hospital. National Highways said about seven miles (11km) of congestion had built up and warned of 90 minute delays.
The scene has since been cleared but people were asked to avoid driving in the area to allow traffic to disperse.
