Bath: Man detained by police for erratic driving dies in hospital
- Published
A motorist has died in hospital after driving "erratically", crashing into cars, before being detained by police.
Multiple calls were made to the Avon and Somerset force about the van being driven dangerously on Wellsway in Bath at about 15:30 BST on Friday.
The Ford Transit collided with a number of cars before coming to a stop. Police then arrested a man before calling for an ambulance.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware.
A police spokesperson said members of the public blocked the vehicle with their cars and broke its windows in order to take the keys from the ignition.
The driver was detained by officers, but an ambulance was quickly called when they became concerned for his welfare.
The man was taken to Royal United Hospital in Bath and died overnight, police said.
'Thorough investigation'
Avon and Somerset Police said it had alerted the IOPC because of the circumstances of the death and a mandatory referral will be made to them in due course.
Det Insp Keith Smith said: "At this early stage of our inquiry it is not currently clear what happened and what led to the man sadly passing away.
"Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and we will carry out a thorough investigation to provide them with the answers they deserve."
Mr Smith added: "While officers spoke to a number of people at the scene we believe there are others who witnessed the incident who we are keen to talk to.
"We'd also like to hear from anyone who drove on Wellsway, Churchill Bridge or Lower Bristol Road yesterday afternoon who has dashcam footage of the incident, as well as anyone who captured it on their phone or private CCTV."
