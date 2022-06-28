Hanging Chapel: Wait for monument repairs in Langport
An ancient monument in Somerset hit by a lorry two months ago has not yet been repaired, leaving a road closed.
The Grade-I-listed Hanging Chapel, in Langport, was left with substantial damage after a HGV tried to squeeze through its archway in April.
The collision caused some stones in the arch to loosen, which are now posing a danger to other vehicles.
A trustee for Landmark Langport said there was "no indication" of when repairs might be finished.
Phillip Edge, a trustee for Landmark Langport, said that although the chapel was still standing there were still risks.
"The problem is that where the vehicle hit the archway underneath, that loosened the stones there, so while it's structurally okay, if vehicles were to go through the archway there is the possibility that they would become loose again.
He added the stones would "obviously damage the vehicles if they were to fall and that's why the road is remaining closed."
Work is now about to start on repairs but some people in the local community have been questioning why it has taken so long.
'Annual event'
Mr Edge continued: "It has taken much longer than we thought, obviously there are a lot of agencies involved, in terms of insurance, loss adjustors, Historic England and, of course, we have to get the right materials to repair it as well.
"We are now in a situation whereby the experienced builders involved will need to source the materials and the correct mortar."
He said at this stage there was "no indication" of when the works would be completed, adding the chapel could be hit again unless restrictions are put in place.
"This is not the first time. This happens on a regular basis, it's an almost annual event that someone drives into the hanging chapel for one reason or another.
"Unless there are more restrictions or vehicles that are not going to be allowed to travel around that area, then we can't guarantee [it won't happen again]."
