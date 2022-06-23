Paul McCartney's Glastonbury warm-up gig instant sell-out
Sir Paul McCartney's Glastonbury warm-up gig has sold out in under an hour of being announced.
The former Beatle, 80, will perform a set at the Cheese and Grain entertainment venue in Frome, Somerset, from 17:00 BST on Friday.
Tickets for the event cost £25 and were sold on a "first come, first served" basis.
The venue's organisers took to social media to say that the gig had sold out shortly after tickets went on sale.
Earlier on Thursday the not-for-profit venue revealed that Sir Paul would be playing a set there.
It wrote: "What an amazing treat… we are told this won't be his normal set either so should be an afternoon full of wonderful surprises."
A short time later it shared an image of a poster for the gig and wrote: "SOLD OUT. Thank you Frome."
Sir Paul will become Glastonbury's oldest solo headliner when he tops the bill on Saturday night. He last played the festival in 2004.
Other headliners include Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Diana Ross.
Over 200,000 people are expect to attend the festival - which sits on an 800-acre site in Pilton, Somerset, according to its organisers.
