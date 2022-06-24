Weston-super-Mare woman injured in drive-by acid attack
- Published
A woman has been injured after having acid squirted at her from a passing car, police have said.
The victim, in her 20s, was walking with her partner in Herluin Way, Weston-super-Mare, at 16:45 BST on 21 March when a man pulled up next to them and squirted a bottle at her.
One of her hands was hit with the clear liquid and required hospital treatment.
Avon and Somerset Police has urged anyone with information to get in contact.
The man, who was wearing orange overalls and was unknown to the victim, was in a small white hatchback.
The woman later attended hospital where doctors said she had sustained an acid burn, police said.
The force said it had carried out "extensive CCTV enquiries" since the attack, which happened at a crossing near Asda and McDonald's.
The car involved appeared to have sustained some damage in a previous unrelated incident, police said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk