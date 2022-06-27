Weston Air Festival brings crowds back to Somerset

Red Arrows over Weston-super-Mare as part of Weston Air FestPaul Box
The Red Arrows helped bring the air show to a dramatic close

The roar of jet engines was heard over the Somerset coast once more as the Weston Air Festival returned in its full form after being disrupted by Covid-19.

Organisers said an estimated 200,000 people packed the beach and seafront at Weston-super-Mare at the weekend to see a variety of air displays.

The highlight was the sight of the famous RAF Red Arrows performing their routine over the resort on Sunday afternoon.

Paul Box
The funfair and amusements returned to the heart of the festival
Paul Box
The Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers team returned to the skies over Somerset

The festival began on Saturday afternoon and opened with The Armed Forces Day Parade, which set off from the Grand Pier and made its way down Marine Road.

All eyes then turned to the skies as a variety of teams and individual pilots showed off their skills, including Ian Smith in his bi-plane the Pitts Special and the daring Aerosuperbatics Wingwalkers.

Paul Box
The free event has become part of the resort's summer calendar

The Battle of Britain Hurricane added a touch of heritage to the programme on Sunday, before the Red Arrows performed their incredible routines over the resort.

Paul Box
The Red Arrows wowed the crowds on Sunday afternoon
Paul Box
An estimated 200,000 people attended the event
Paul Box
The weekend built to a crescendo with a display by the Red Arrows

