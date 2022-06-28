Yeovil town centre redevelopment begins after delays
Work has begun on a delayed multi-million pound project to redevelop a town centre.
As part of the Yeovil Refresh scheme, parts of the Somerset town will be improved using £9.75m from the government's future high streets fund.
Development of a new public amphitheatre on the Triangle will be one of the first projects.
The council has apologised for delays after a previous contractor went into administration.
As previously reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, under the Yeovil Refresh scheme an amphitheatre stage with public seating is being built for so people can meet and different forms of entertainment laid on.
The work underway will be carried out by South West Highways (SWH) after the original contractor, Midas Construction, went into administration in February and construction had to be halted.
Locals have expressed their frustration with Midas' existing work being removed by the new contractor as part of the preparation, after the council revealed that some elements would have to be postponed due to rising costs.
'Inconvenience and frustration'
The council said that completing the work on Westminster Street was "a top priority" to prevent any further disruption for residents or businesses.
A spokesman said: "After preparations of the site and reviews of the ground levels, contracts to restart the works to Westminster Street have been signed. SWH is the chosen contractor to deliver this important work over the upcoming weeks.
"We understand that the delay to this area of the project has caused inconvenience and frustration.
"We would like to thank local businesses, residents and visitors for their patience during this time and emphasise that completing this section of work as quickly and efficiently as possible is a top priority."
