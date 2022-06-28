Officers appeal for help after Bridgwater sexual assault
Police investigating a serious sexual assault have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
A woman was assaulted on the green opposite Clarks Road in Bridgwater, Somerset, at around midnight on Friday, 24 June.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers believe the man in the image "has information" relating to the assault.
Anyone who has any information or witnessed the incident has been asked to contact the force.
