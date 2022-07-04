Paralympian Stephanie Millward runs swim safety event
A Paralympic swimmer has held a free learn-to-swim and water safety day to help prevent deaths from drowning.
Stephanie Millward, who won two gold medals at the Rio Paralympics, organised the event with Rebecca Ramsay, whose son drowned 11 years ago.
Ms Ramsay said the 400 water-related deaths that happen every year in the UK were "unacceptable".
The event, at Bath Sports and Leisure Centre, was supported by former Olympic swimmer Sharon Davies.
"Because of Covid a lot of people were swimming outdoors in open water," said Ms Davies.
"(That's) fantastic but you've got to respect the water because it can be dangerous," she added.
The event was held on the anniversary of the death of Ms Ramsay's son.
Dylan, 13, died from cold water shock in 2011.
"Dylan chose to go out on this day 11 years ago with a couple of friends for what he thought was an innocent swim. Sadly he didn't make it home that day," she said.
Ms Ramsay explained that her son was a good swimmer but was not prepared for how cold the water was.
"Children and adults alike just don't understand about cold water shock, about the dangers of undercurrents," she added.
'Save lives'
Ms Millward said coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions had had an impact on people's opportunities to improve their skills.
"We've had two years of people not learning how to swim and the number of swimming teachers is going down," she said.
The Team Bath swimmer said that meant "less people in the pool", especially with the rising cost of living.
"So I thought if I just offer a free event, let everybody come in, everybody (could) learn to swim, save people's lives," she added.
One father, whose children took part in the event, said it had taught them how to swim and get into and out of water.
"I think its good because if they're ever near water or playing in water with friends, they'd know what to do," he added.
