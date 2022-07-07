Taunton's flood protection plan delayed until 2023
Two projects to protect hundreds of Taunton properties from flooding may not get underway until 2023.
The Somerset Rivers Authority (SRA) has been working with Somerset West and Taunton Council and the Environment Agency (EA) on a number of projects.
The council committed to spend £6m on two schemes, expected to start in 2022.
But the SRA has confirmed in its annual report that work will not begin until 2023 at the earliest, with planning permission still needing to be secured.
The SRA and EA currently estimate that 1,031 properties in Taunton town centre are currently at risk of flooding from the River Tone, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
If nothing is done, the number of properties at risk will rise to 2,548 by the year 2118, with a single major flooding event estimated to cost Taunton's economy up to £50m.
The two projects approved last year are designed to achieve short-term benefits, with more funding being sought in the years ahead for the more complex work - including, ultimately, a reservoir near Bradford-on-Tone which could capture large quantities of rainwater and "slow the flow" into the river.
The first project involves raising "low spots" in the existing River Tone flood defences between Frieze Hill to Town Bridge.
This work - originally budgeted at around £3.5m - will protect 508 properties.
A spokesman for the SRA said: "It is hoped to submit a planning application in summer 2023 and start construction in 2023/24."
The second project entails rising the Firepool Lock gates and the surrounding area, creating a 750-metre earth bund between the river and the Bridgwater and Taunton Canal. This project would benefit 219 properties.
The SRA said it is hoped planning permission will be secured in 2022 to start building in 2023.
