Work on A30 between Yeovil and Crewkerne in final phase
The main road between Yeovil and Crewkerne will be closed overnight for five days as a set of roadworks reaches its final phase.
Somerset County Council started work in February on a new supporting wall near the A30 at Haselbury Plucknett.
A councillor has said the "end is now in sight" but the road will be closed for up to five days.
The scheme was meant to be completed within 13 weeks, but work to the wall was extended.
The council's chosen contractor, Dyer & Butler, has completely removed the "dangerously deteriorating" old retaining wall along the roadside and is currently replacing it with a brand new structure.
Following a promise that the road would reopen by the end of July, the council has revealed the A30 will be shut overnight between July 25 and 29.
To ensure the remaining work is completed, the A30 will be closed from 08:00 BST to 06:00 BST on each of the five days, with the workforce completing the scheme under temporary lights.
During the roadworks, motorists wishing to reach Yeovil from Crewkerne will have to use the A356 to join the A303 and take the A3088 Cartgate into the town centre.
Councillor Mike Rigby, portfolio holder for transport and digital, said: "This has been a really difficult scheme for the local community and we're incredibly grateful for their patience and continued support.
"The team met the many challenges they faced brilliantly, showing flexibility and great innovation in order to get this work done. I'm pleased to confirm the end is now in sight."
