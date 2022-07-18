Avon and Somerset Police force awarded further Grip funding
A police force has been awarded £717,000 to fund patrols and problem-solving work.
Avon and Somerset Police said it will help it build on its success with previous Grip funding awarded in 2021.
The money comes from a pot belonging to a government project called Grip to reduce serious violence.
Officers said its patrols reduce criminal activity and help to break down barriers and build stronger relationships with communities.
Through the added funding, additional patrols will be delivered by neighbourhood policing and patrol officers, tactical support teams and special constables.
Police lead for serious violence, Supt Steve Kendall said: "We have numerous examples from the last year of our officers being in the right locations at the right times to break-up fights.
"Crucially we have also been there for members of the public to approach us with information or concerns, enabling us to directly respond to them.
"This helps to break down barriers and build stronger relationships between our officers and the communities they serve."
Officers said further prevention and problem-solving work will also be implemented in an additional 36 areas across Avon and Somerset, where initiatives other than Grip patrols are needed.
