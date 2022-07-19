Plan for hundreds of new homes in Bridgwater
Nearly 350 new homes could be built on the southern edge of Bridgwater if new plans are approved by district councillors.
Sedgemoor District Council has approved the design principles of a second phase of the Bridgwater Gateway site, not far from Junction 24 of the M5.
Boklok UK has submitted plans for 346 homes on its part of the site.
The council is expected to make a decision on the latest application by the end of the year.
Boklok - which is jointly owned by Skanska and Ikea - intends to deliver a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes to the north of the existing commercial units on Compass Avenue, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The homes would be divided into two sections of the site with two separate access roads from Compass Avenue.
The care home and roughly one-third of the homes would be accessed via the eastern route.
The remaining homes would be reached from a northern spur road and the spine road would be extended, leaving room for further development at the site's western edge.
