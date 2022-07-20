Somerset man jailed for historic child sex offences
A man found guilty of historic sexual offences has been jailed for 11 years.
Simon Wheaton, from Bridgwater, Somerset, raped and indecently assaulted a child on multiple occasions.
The victim said Wheaton "controlled" them, and they were only able to open up to a counsellor years later.
"Wheaton has never shown any remorse for his predatory and sickening behaviour," said Det Con Charlotte Hodgkiss.
Wheaton, 37, who was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on 14 July, was found guilty of the following charges at trial in June:
- Inciting a boy under 14 years old to commit an act of gross indecency
- Indecent assault on a boy under 14 years old on at least three occasions
- Rape of a boy under 16 years old on at least three occasions
"The courage shown by the victim since these abhorrent crimes, and especially during this investigation, has been immense," added Det Con Hodgkiss, of Avon and Somerset Police.
"We hope other victims of sexual abuse take confidence from the bravery shown by the victim in this case. All reports will be taken seriously and it does not matter how long ago the abuse happened.
"Wheaton deserves the custodial sentence he has received."
