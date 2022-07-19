National Trust sites in the South West receive grant
Three National Trust properties in the South West have been repaired and conserved thanks to central government money from the Culture Recovery Fund.
Historic England, the public body that champions heritage sites, distributed £3.3m grants to 15 projects in England.
The money has been allocated to support cultural organisations and heritage sites through the pandemic.
The National Trust said the money had allowed "safeguarding our shared heritage for everyone to enjoy".
The second round of funding comes after an initial £5.4m the National Trust was awarded in 2020, enabling the organisation to carry out a wide range of conservation work across the country.
Gates, walls, pointing
Work has since been completed at Dyrham Park near Bath in Somerset, Newark Park in Gloucestershire and Wheal Betsy tin mine in Devon.
Funding for Dyrham Park enabled a major transformation to be completed, including the restoration of elaborate iron gates, roof repairs and the redecoration of the Great Hall.
Wheal Betsy benefitted from work to consolidate, repoint and repair stone masonry and carry out minor crack repairs.
Work at Newark Park included the repair of a wall, which has been reinforced, rebuilt and stabilised in places.
Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: "It is wonderful to hear how the funding continues to help bring heritage sites back to life by supporting major building programmes, safeguarding jobs, generating employment, and ensuring that they continue to thrive for future generations."
Nigel Huddleston, heritage minister, added: "Our heritage sites are a window into our shared past."
"The fund has protected hundreds of heritage sites throughout the pandemic so that they can now open their doors for people to enjoy," he added.
