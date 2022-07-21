Somerset bus crashes into shop front in Glastonbury
A double-decker bus has crashed into a shop in Somerset.
The bus caused damage to a building on the High Street, Glastonbury, just before 11:00 BST on Thursday.
Avon and Somerset Police closed the High Street at its junctions with Victoria Buildings and Lambrook Street while work was carried out to assess the building was safe.
The driver was taken to hospital but his injuries were not believed to be serious.
Emma Jane King, who owns the shop that the bus crashed into, said she was "relieved the damage wasn't worse".
"When I was contacted about it, I thought the bus had gone straight through the windows," she said.
The bus has since been recovered.
