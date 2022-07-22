Weston Spring Farm: Residents claim plans do not match crowdfunder
People opposed to farm development plans have said it does not match what was proposed on a recent crowdfunder.
Weston Spring Farm has applied to build a storage and packing barn on its site on the outskirts of Bath in Somerset.
Neighbours said they fear it might ruin the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The farm's owners have described opponents' comments as "sensationalist" but residents are demanding their concerns are heard by a full committee instead.
Resident Michelle Creed said: "When you look at the crowdfunding site it's not going to be just for a horticultural business to produce veg boxes.
"It's actually about inviting significant numbers of the public for farm tours, for educational workshops.
"Given the road infrastructure round here and actually the basic planning laws that govern this kind of application, this should be going through as a full application to ensure that every angle is looked at properly."
The farm is situated on the edge of the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty between Kelston and Landsdown and has raised £96,000 via crowdfunding to help fund expansion.
Because it is an agricultural development within the farm's existing boundaries, planning for this kind of building is typically granted without question.
Farmer Hamish Evans said their current set up using a shipping container and a gazebo was no longer adequate for their needs.
"We started out with veg boxes about four years ago, then we expanded to this plot two years ago to plant some more crops.
"We've had numerous planning officers and enforcement officers come to the site after very sensationalised complaints.
"They've come to see the reality and they've kind of said 'we're sorry - obviously you're just growing food and it's an agricultural development so its quite a simple, straightforward planning process,'" he said.
Planning officers at Bath and North East Somerset Council have yet to make a final decision about the farm's expansion plans.
