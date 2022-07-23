Weston Wallz street artists return to Weston-super-Mare
- Published
Artists will create more murals in a seaside town after positive feedback from its launch last year.
Following the street art trail from 2021, Weston Wallz will take place from 22 July in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.
Featuring around 20 artists, the project is organised by the team from Bristol-based Upfest, the largest street art festival in Europe.
Upfest co-founder, Steve Hayles said: "We're super excited to be back."
Painted on the sides of building donated by the council and local businesses, the murals are expected to be finished by Sunday 31 July.
Funded by a grant from Weston Town Council and Culture Weston, the initiative hopes to further grow the town's cultural identity, attract new visitors and boost local business.
Upfest and Weston Wallz organiser Steve Hayles said: "It went really well last year, mainly because of the feedback from local people. It's becoming like a second home."
"It's for the visitors but equally it's about brightening up the town for the locals and building a legacy," he added.
Mr Hayles added: "Mural art has a positive impact on the location and people."
Building on last year's trail, Weston Wallz 2022 will include 16 more artists, including Jody, Irony and Tozer.
Sian Storey, an artist based in Basingstoke, who will be be painting a flamingo on the seafront said: "I've been involved with Upfest for the last couple of years, so they invited me to be a part of it."
"I think any kind of project where art is being used to re-generate and brighten up somewhere is a good cause."
Ms Storey expects her mural to take four days to complete.
"It's a great opportunity to bring my work to a new audience," she said.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk