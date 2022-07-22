Bridgwater £9m pedestrian upgrade approved by council
A £9m plan to pedestrianize part of a town has been unanimously approved by the council.
'Celebration Mile' is a stretch of land in Bridgwater between the railway station and Northgate Docks.
Sedgemoor District Council unanimously approved the initial plans, which will include street lighting, trees and benches, on Thursday.
One councillor described the plan as a "very attractive, well thought-out scheme".
The first stage of the Celebration Mile project revolves around the eastern end of Clare Street, including its connections with Castle Moat, King Square and York Buildings.
Under the proposals, this entire section will become pedestrianised, with vehicles only being allowed in for access including business deliveries, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
To make the area more appealing to businesses,"pop-up power points" will be installed to enable markets and other local events.
'Great Improvement'
While some parking areas will be removed, a number of new disabled spaces will be created on Castle Moat to ensure the area remains accessible for residents and visitors.
Councillor Kathy Pearce, whose Bridgwater Westover ward includes the site, said: "If this scheme resolves illegal parking on its own, it will be worth it.
"I'm glad there is more disabled parking."
Councillor Anthony Betty added: "I think this is a great improvement to that part of Bridgwater."
Councillor Alistair Hendry said: "I think it's a very, very attractive, well thought-out scheme. It's just terrific and will enhance Bridgwater immensely."
The committee voted unanimously to approve the Clare Street proposals.
Detailed plans for the Angel Crescent and Eastover elements of the Celebration Mile as expected to come forward for approval in due course.
