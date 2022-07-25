Somerset Lord Lieutenant finishes 70-mile 'jubilee jaunt'
- Published
Somerset's Lord Lieutenant has finished a 70-mile trip around the county in honour of the Queen's 70-year reign.
Annie Maw broke her back 20 years ago, resulting in paraplegia, and made the journey on a motorised scooter.
Her series of seven 10-mile trips were on routes designed by participants in the Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) Award.
"I really think Her Majesty would find it fun, she's got a great sense of humour," Ms Maw, who represents the Queen in Somerset, said.
Her final "Jubilee Jaunt" took place on Saturday from near Exford on Exmoor.
"I suggested this as a throwaway remark when I thought of it originally," she said.
"I bet nobody else is doing anything like this."
Her trips have taken her along disused railway lines and down the coastal path between Clevedon and Weston-super-Mare, before ending on Exmoor.
Accompanied by different groups of DoE participants, Ms Maw was also full of praise for her companions.
"They've been brilliant, we thought we'd give each of the seven different routes to a different college or school that runs the scheme in Somerset.
"Its been so nice being with young people who are so full of enthusiasm and they're all fun.
"It's interesting that they've been keen to do this to celebrate the queen's reign."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk