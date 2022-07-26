Old family photographs found in Yeovil's Pen Mill Station
Train station staff who found a box of family photographs from the 1950s are hoping to reunite them with their owners.
The photos were found at Pen Mill Station in Yeovil during a clearout.
A number of the images are of a young girl as she grows up over the course of many years, with some major life events captured in the collection.
"It's amazing how they've survived in that damp store room," said Alex Hills, regional station manager.
Great Western Railway staff discovered the box of old photographs while clearing a store room at the station.
They found a number of old possessions as the room was formerly used by the Lions Club in Sherborne, in order to host auctions and fetes.
Ex-president of the Lions Club, Brian Danton, said he believed the photos could be part of a family collection.
He said that the photos appear to be Yeovil-based and noticed that many of the images feature a young girl who attended Westfield County Junior School in 1956.
The collection of photos span a number of years of her life and feature events including weddings and the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.
Staff are appealing for anyone who recognises the images to get in touch and hope to locate the girl from the photos.
"It would be interesting to see if we can find anyone that knows who these photos belong to or even who is this person in the photos," said Mr Hills.
Military photos dating back to World War One were also discovered.
