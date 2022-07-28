Crowdfunding replaces mobility scooter stolen from woman in Bath
A woman whose mobility scooter was stolen said she was overjoyed when strangers crowdfunded to buy a replacement for her.
Kery Underhill, from Bath, lives alone and said she noticed the scooter was missing from her garden on 23 July and bolt-cutters had been used on the lock.
"The scooter changed my world, I have restricted mobility and chronic pain so I can't walk far," she said.
"Internet strangers" raised about £1,000 for a replacement she said.
A tweet Ms Underhill posted about the theft was retweeted more than 7,000 times.
"I was devastated, I couldn't replace it.
"I thought I was back to staring at the four walls of my house again.
"It cost me around £500 originally, far more than someone on benefits can afford," Ms Underhill said.
Long shot, but if anybody in #Bath sees my off road mobility scooter out and about, or listed on fb, can you let me know? Stolen from my front garden overnight. HD Motorbike lock cut through with bolt-cutters. Because of my disability and being broke, was/is my only transport. pic.twitter.com/oz1sMaBWVC— Kerry (@RoxanneLaWin) July 23, 2022
The original vehicle was purchased by Ms Underhill because it was a third of the price of typical four-wheeled mobility scooters.
"More than anything, the support I got has helped me out through the past few days.
"I live on my own, and I don't know anybody around here but that's what got me through the last few days, just internet strangers," she said.
