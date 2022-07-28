Bath developer agrees to change major housing plans
By Emma Elgee
BBC News
- Published
Community leaders in a village near Bath have welcomed changes to a major housing development.
Social housing provider Curo received permission to build 89 homes in Peasedown St John in 2016.
Councillors and residents opposed the plans and Curo has since agreed to reduce the number of homes to 51.
A Curo spokesman said: "We are proposing a new scheme with fewer homes and more green space that protects the amenity of existing properties."
'Already highly populated'
The revised scheme for Greenlands Road will also see a 56% increase in open space within the development, as well as a new play area for children.
Councillor Sarah Bevan, Independent, said the changes showed Curo was willing to "listen to the concerns of local residents".
Councillor Karen Walker, Independent, added: "The site isn't suitable for such a large number of new properties in an already highly populated and dense part of the village.
"It's not ideal to have any housing development in the area, but if we could get the revised plans through that would be great.
"I'm grateful to Curo."
'Address the concerns'
Gavin Heathcote, Independent, chairman of the Peasedown Community Trust, said: "I'm pleased Curo has listened to the representations sent in by local residents.
"Their previous plans just didn't work and would have placed a strain on the already creaking country roads around the outskirts of the village."
Curo also said it "wanted to find a way to address the concerns raised by the community" and if plans were approved work could start early 2024.
The developer confirmed the scheme would offer 30% affordable housing for social rent and shared ownership.
Curo will submit a revised application to Bath and North East Somerset Council and a decision is expected in the summer of next year.