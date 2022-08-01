Hinkley B: Generations of workers mark nuclear plant's shutdown
Workers at the Hinkley B nuclear power site have been marking the plant's closure, as the reactor is switched off after 46 years.
"It's the end of an era. We'll go from making electric to making flasks [of nuclear waste]," said Pete Bryan, who has clocked up 34 years at the site.
The workers who ran the plant will now stay on for the next few years to help decommission the site.
Multiple generations of some families have shared employment at Hinkley B.
Paul Gallagher, whose two brothers and daughter also work there, said he was "fortunate" to have spent 12 years on the site.
"The company looked after the employees well, and that's not the corporate view that's my view.
"It's in such a beautiful part of the country so why wouldn't you want to work here?
"It will be sad to see a station and plant that is in good shape not generating any more," he said.
Mark Langston started working at the site as a security guard 24 years ago, before doing an engineering degree and returning.
"Dad was already in the control room, mum was working as a station guide and I have cousins on the A site and an uncle on the B site.
"Through the family there will be a hint of sadness, but we've preparing for this for a while and de-fuelling and de-commissioning will be exciting," he said.
A shared sentiment among many of the workers is that the plant could still go on generating, but the site is now well past its original lifespan.
When it was planned in the 1960s it was expected to operate only just into the 2000s.
"It's sad, because the plant is in really good state. It does feel like there's more life left in it," said Mr Bryan.
