Beloved Somerset milkman Steve Davis given retirement send-off
- Published
A third generation milkman has been given a surprise send-off by villagers to mark his retirement.
Steve Davis from Milborne Port, Somerset, has been working as a milkman for 57 years and finished his final round on Friday.
The 72-year-old's customers said he was "more than just a milkman" and did amazing things for the community.
"I'm so proud of him and all he's achieved. He's loved in the village," his wife Janet said.
The family's milk delivery business has been running since 1920 when it was started by Mr Davis' grandparents Walter and Bertha.
His father Ernest took over the company in 1965 and Mr Davis would help out from a young age before the round became his responsibility in 1989.
Mr Davis had planned to retire two years ago but postponed his decision to help deliver milk locally through the pandemic.
Resident Margaret Barker said Mr Davis had worked tirelessly for the community.
"We are going to miss him terribly.
"He's done everything. He's raised money for the playgroup, he used to run coach trips for football, he's done so much," she said.
"We have only had him delivering for 23 years but some have had the family delivering milk to them for life," she added.
In 2018 Mr Davis was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the local community, although his customers said it stood for Best Ever Milkman.
