Teenager dies after serious incident in Radstock

A teenage boy has died in a serious incident in Radstock.

Police and paramedics were called to The Street, in the town near Bath, at about 18:40 BST on Sunday.

Despite receiving emergency treatment, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage but we are treating the circumstances of his death as suspicious."

Radstock Town FC has posted on Twitter: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family affected by the incident in Radstock tonight."

