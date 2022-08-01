Teenager dies after serious incident in Radstock
- Published
A teenage boy has died in a serious incident in Radstock.
Police and paramedics were called to The Street, in the town near Bath, at about 18:40 BST on Sunday.
Despite receiving emergency treatment, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage but we are treating the circumstances of his death as suspicious."
Radstock Town FC has posted on Twitter: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family affected by the incident in Radstock tonight."
