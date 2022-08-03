Weston-super-Mare: parent concern after park arson attacks
- Published
Parents have said they are concerned for children's safety after a series of deliberate fires in parks.
Firefighters were called to a blaze at Ashcombe Park, in Weston-super-Mare, at 15:38 BST on Monday, where crews found about 200m of grass on fire.
Resident Katie Gale said: "My son came out really scared."
Crews also attended a fire in Castle Batch on Monday, just a few days after being sent to two further fires at the same location during the previous week.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they believe the cause of the fires to be deliberate and Avon and Somerset Police is investigating.
'Spreading like wildfire'
Ms Gale and Chloe Smith were both at Ashcombe Park with their children when they saw the flames and called 999.
"My son wanted to leave the park there and then," Ms Gale said.
Ms Smith added: "It was spreading like wildfire."
Ms Gale said that following the fires she is "going to be a bit more strict about where [my children] go into the woods".
Other residents have also shared their concerns over the recent fires on a local Facebook group.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said that in the past week it had attended four park fires, all of which are being treated as deliberate.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "It is disappointing to see so many fires started deliberately in our communities.
"In the summer months, as the weather remains warm, we must all work together to keep our local area safe from grass fires.
"We are pleading with local people to support us in ending arson in our communities."
A police spokesperson said that its neighbourhood policing teams were aware of the incidents and asked anyone with information to contact them.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk