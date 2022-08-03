Wiveliscombe knife-wielding man jailed for attempted murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for 16 years for attempting to kill a man in his home.
Jacob Davey, 31, of Langley Marsh Road in Wiveliscombe, Somerset, entered the victim's home in Tucker's Meadow at 06:15 BST on New Year's Day, stabbing his head and upper body and puncturing his lung.
The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at Bristol Crown Court on May 26 and was handed the sentence on 28 July.
Davey was also handed an additional four years' on extended licence.
Davey believed the man, aged 40, was in a relationship with his ex-partner.
He entered the property wearing stockings covering his head and was wielding a knife.
Following the stabbing, the victim was taken to Musgrove Park Hospital and has been left with several scars and chest tightness.
The victim's disabled mother witnessed the incident and says she no longer feels comfortable being on her own at night.
Lead investigating officer, Det Cons Karen Pattison said: "The scars are a permanent reminder to the victim and he hates to look in the mirror because seeing them remind him how close he came to dying that night.
"He suffers nightmares and has become more wary of people now, especially those with face masks on."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk