Radstock stabbing: Third arrest after 16-year-old dies
- Published
Police have arrested a third person after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death.
Police and paramedics were called to The Street, in Radstock, near Bath, at about 18:40 BST on Sunday.
The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation was launched.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday night. Another man of the same age and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday.
The teenager had been stabbed during a disorder involving a number of people, Avon and Somerset Police said.
He was critically injured and received emergency treatment at the scene but could not be saved.
'A huge shock'
Neighbourhood Ch Insp Ronnie Lungu said: "This terrible incident has been a huge shock for the community.
"You'll see more uniformed patrols in the town in the coming days, both to support the investigation and for reassurance.
"We're standing with our community to support this devastated family and everyone affected by this tragedy."
DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "The family are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer."
"I understand the strength of feeling in the community over this tragedy. We're working at pace to find those responsible.
"I'd urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to speak to us."
Year 11 pupils at the town's high school are being offered support by staff and youth workers are out in the community.
