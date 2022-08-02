Radstock: Man, 18, charged with murder over teen's fatal stabbing
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy.
The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews were called to The Street, in Radstock, near Bath, at about 18:40 BST on Sunday.
Joshua Delbono, of Slipps Close, Frome, has been charged with his murder, Avon and Somerset Police said.
He is due to appear before Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and remains in custody, officers added.
Three other people have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the teenager's death.
A woman, 20, and a man, 18, were arrested on suspicion of murder, while another man, 18, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The woman has now been released under investigation, while the two men remain in police custody, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said the boy's family was being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.
"I understand the strength of feeling in the community over this tragedy. We're working at pace to find those responsible," he said.
"I'd urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to speak to us."