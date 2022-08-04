Woman trapped in house fire given survival tips before crew arrived
- Published
A woman trapped in an accidental house fire was given survival tips over the phone until crews could rescue her.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue was called to a fire in Greenway Avenue, Taunton at 13:42 BST on Wednesday that was started by an unattended candle.
At the time of the call, there were two adults and two children inside, three of whom were able to escape from the building before fire crews arrived.
She was rescued by ladder from the first floor and was taken to hospital.
The fire started on the ground floor of the privately rented property and two crews from Wellington, Bridgwater and Taunton managed to bring it under control by 15:26.
Posting on social media, Jerri Rosheen Bosley said the fire had broken out at her home and urged neighbours to please "look out for my 10-week-old kitten".
The kitten had a blue collar with a bell on it and had escaped through a window and has since been found.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk