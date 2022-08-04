Man in court accused of murdering teen in car park
A man accused of murdering a teenager has been remanded in custody.
Paramedics were called to The Street car park in Radstock at 18:40 BST on Sunday to reports Charley Bates, 16 had been stabbed.
The teenager, also from Radstock, near Bath died at the scene.
Joshua Delbono, 18, of Slipps Close, Frome, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday. A plea hearing is expected to take place on 30 September and there was no application for bail.
