Vital Somerset bus route saved following campaign
- Published
A vital bus route that serves rural villages has been saved following a campaign by local councillors.
First West of England had said that the 173 service between Wells and Bath could be scrapped in Autumn.
But they have now made a U-turn after a petition that attracted more than 600 signatures.
Cllr Tom Killen said the loss of the service would "have a huge impact upon those living and working along its route".
The operator indicated in July that the route could be scrapped because of a severe shortage of bus drivers and the withdrawal of government funding provided during the coronavirus pandemic.
'Cut off'
However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Liberal Democrat county councillors persuaded First managers to change their minds.
Cllr Theo Butt Philip, county councillor for Wells, said: "I am delighted that First Bus has listened to the overwhelming outpouring of public support for the 173.
"I would like to thank the hundreds of people who signed our petition or wrote to First Bus letting them know how important the 173 bus is."
The route serves the villages of South Horrington, West Horrington, Binegar, Gurney Slade and Chilcompton as well as the towns of Midsomer Norton and Radstock.
"Without the 173 many of these communities would be cut off from public transport entirely," added Mr Phillip.
