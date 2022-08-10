Somerset councils bid for £19.3m in government funds
Two district councils have submitted a joint application for government money to make improvements in their areas.
The bid from Sedgemoor and Mendip councils for £19.3 million from the government's Levelling-Up Fund is aimed at paying for projects in Cheddar, Highbridge and Shepton Mallet.
However, Wells MP James Heappey has said the plans do not go far enough.
The councils said they have to think about the short-term gains the funding could bring.
Doug Bamsey, Deputy Chief Executive at Sedgemoor District Council, said the funding could be an opportunity to bring new business and new attractions into the centre of Cheddar, Highbridge and Shepton Mallet.
Plans include the improvement of Highbridge and Burnham railway station, with a new "travel hub" being created near the station to encourage sustainable transport and new active travel routes to connect Highbridge and Burnham-on-Sea.
"This will increase the heart of the town," he said, "and in doing so help opportunities in business, people's wellbeing - and 'levelling up'."
Further plans include improving the appearance of Shepton Mallet's town centre, creating a travel hub at the Avalon Marshes Centre near Glastonbury and extending the Strawberry Line traffic-free route between the A371 Station Road and Old Bridge Lane.
However, Mr Heappey will not be supporting the bid.
He said: "I've been raising with the councils my growing concerns that plans for Highbridge and Shepton Mallet would not catalyse growth in the local economy or create more skilled jobs.
"While improving the appearance of the two town centres is hugely important and long overdue, when compared to other towns elsewhere in the country our pitch to the levelling up fund was less substantial."
The councils said they agree about Heappey's concerns in the long term but are focusing on the short term.
"Right now we have to deliver on short-term plans within the criteria of the bid," they said in a statement.
