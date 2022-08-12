Man racially abused in car park
A man has been racially abused in a supermarket car park in Somerset.
The victim was sitting in his car in Sainsbury's car park in Wessex Fields, Frome when he was approached by another man who verbally abused him.
The aggressor approached him at about 17:30 BST on 2 August and used racially offensive terms, police said.
He then climbed into his own car and parked next to the victim and continued to racially abuse him. Police are appealing for witnesses.
