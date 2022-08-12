Brean Pontins could house Hinkley Point workers
A Pontins holiday park could be used to accommodate Hinkley Point C construction workers.
EDF Energy has submitted a change of use request to Sedgemoor District Council to use the park at Brean, while its new nuclear reactor is built in Somerset.
The company said improvements would be made to the site and the facilities prior to the use by its workers.
After three years, the site would revert back to its original use.
The plans propose using the holiday park, owned by Britannia Hotels, from November 2022 until November 2025.
The existing facility is made up of 600 chalets, a leisure complex, swimming pool, shop, outdoor facilities including play areas, car parking and ancillary green areas in between the chalet buildings.
'Positive legacy'
A formal request for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion has been submitted to the council.
In a statement, EDF said it "will seek to create a positive legacy when the holiday park reverts to general tourist use".
"The improvements will comprise of renovation and modernisation of the chalet units, improvements to the electrical supply, installation of Wi-Fi connections and upgrading the infrastructure," it added.
There are no building works proposed as part of the planning application.
The planning application adds: "NNB Genco HPC Ltd propose on behalf of Britannia Hotels, the owner of Pontins Brean Sands Holiday Park, to submit an application for planning permission under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 for the change of use of the holiday park in order to accommodate Hinkley Point C workers."
EDF recently said that Hinkley Point C will open a year later than planned and cost an extra £3bn.
Feedback is welcomed by the district council until 23 August.
