Plans submitted to turn The Golden Hill Brewery into flats
- Published
A historic former brewery could be turned into 25 low-cost flats and an employment hub if plans are approved.
The Somerset Co-operative Community Land Trust has submitted plans to transform the The Golden Hill Brewery in Wiveliscombe.
A county council decision on the plans is expected by Christmas.
A spokesman for the trust said the changes would not harm the Wiveliscombe conservation area or affect the "historic value" of the brewery.
The Golden Hill Brewery on Coopers Heights was used by various Somerset brewers between the Georgian era up until its closure in 2015.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the plans, which were submitted to Somerset West and Taunton Council, involve 93sqm of commercial space for small businesses.
The buildings will have solar panels and will be surrounded by slate in order to blend into the local architecture.
A total of 20 car parking and 30 cycle spaces will also be provided on the site with access from Coopers Heights and Hauling Road.
Although a number of buildings within the brewery complex will be demolished, the historical tower and surrounding block will be retained.
A spokesperson from consultants Avalon Planning and Heritage said: "The main block and rear elevation create a more intimate space at the heart of the application site, from which the monumentality of the brewery tower can be enjoyed.
"The height and scale of the proposed scheme responds appropriately to that of the brewery tower and the surrounding brewery buildings."
Wiveliscombe is expected to have a significant amount of new housing developments in the coming decades, with Barratt Homes building 94 new homes at Elworthy Place.
The council's local plan also identifies the need for another 80 homes on the Croft Way.
