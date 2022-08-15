Taunton bus tickets to be reduced to £1 flat fares

Mr Rigby said delivering more choice and cheaper fares was "vital" to help preserve bus services

Bus journeys in Somerset's county town could soon cost as little as £1.

Somerset County Council plans to introduce new lower fares on bus services in and around Taunton following government funding.

The council received £11.9m from the Department for Transport for its bus service improvement plans.

Councillor Mike Rigby said "We know cost is a key factor in persuading more people to use buses and this should make a big difference."

He said the scheme would help to protect the environment and preserve bus routes.

The new flat fares, £1 for a single, £2 for a return, will be available to purchase from the autumn, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

This initiative is part of a longer-term goal to secure further funding to deliver similar fare initiatives in other areas of the county.

