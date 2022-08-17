Weston-super-Mare beach swimming warning over pollution
- Published
The Environment Agency is advising people not to swim from the beach at Weston-super-Mare because of a pollution risk warning.
Nearby Sand Bay and Uphill Slipway beaches are also under the warning.
The Environment Agency, which assesses the quality of the water at bathing sites, said the increased risk of pollution is due to weather and "other predictable factors".
The forecast is valid up to midnight on Wednesday 17 September.
